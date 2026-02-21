Tamil Nadu: BJP leader H. Raja discharged after three weeks of treatment

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) BJP leader H. Raja has returned home after undergoing three weeks of intensive medical treatment in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Read More

His family confirmed the development on Saturday, expressing gratitude for the prayers and support extended by well-wishers across the country.

In a statement shared on his official X account, the family said, “By God’s grace, the prayers of everyone and the dedicated efforts of the doctors have been effective. H. Raja has fully recovered and has safely returned home from Apollo Hospital.”

They added that doctors have advised him to take complete rest for at least four weeks before resuming his public engagements.

The 68-year-old leader had collapsed suddenly on January 30 while participating in a private television programme in Guindy, Chennai. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he received preliminary treatment.

Given the seriousness of his condition, he was later shifted to Apollo Hospital Chennai in the Thousand Lights area for advanced care.

According to hospital sources, doctors detected a blockage in a blood vessel in his brain, prompting intensive treatment and close monitoring. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where a team of specialists managed his condition over the following weeks.

Medical professionals reportedly responded swiftly, stabilising his health and preventing further complications. During his hospital stay, several political leaders cutting across party lines visited him to enquire about his health.

Among them was Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, who met Raja at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery. The gesture was widely noted as a sign of political courtesy and goodwill.

H. Raja, a national committee member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a prominent face of the party in Tamil Nadu, has been active in public life for decades. His sudden health scare had triggered concern among party cadres and supporters.

With his discharge now confirmed and his condition declared stable, party leaders have urged supporters to respect the doctors’ advice and allow him adequate time to recuperate. The family reiterated that he would resume his activities only after completing the recommended period of rest.

--IANS

aal/uk