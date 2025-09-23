Tamil Nadu: Ambattur resident urges Aavin to cut MRPs after GST reduction

Ambattur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 23 (IANS) A customer from Ambattur has urged Aavin -- Tamil Nadu’s state-run dairy federation-- to pass on the benefits of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction directly to consumers by lowering the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of its products, rather than relying on temporary discount schemes.

Venkatesh, a regular consumer of Aavin products, expressed his appreciation towards the central government for slashing GST rates on essential items. However, he stressed that the move would only be truly effective if companies like Aavin revise their MRP accordingly.

He noted that while Aavin has offered discounts on select products following the GST cut, these offers are not permanent and may be withdrawn without notice. “Instead of offering short-term discounts, Aavin should reduce the MRP across all its product lines so that consumers can enjoy the benefit consistently,” he said.

Venkatesh assertively said that the impact of GST reduction should be visible in the pricing of everyday products, especially dairy items. “The middle class will benefit only if the price drop is significant and permanent,” he added.

Specifically, he called for price rationalisation in products like ghee, butter, paneer, and cheese. While milk prices have seen some reduction, Venkatesh cautioned against increasing the prices of other dairy products to offset this cut. “If milk is cheaper but other essentials become expensive, it defeats the purpose,” he pointed out.

Highlighting the importance of transparency, Venkatesh urged Aavin to make pricing more consumer-friendly and ensure that the benefits of GST cuts are passed on in a fair and sustained manner.

His message echoes a broader sentiment among consumers hoping for real-time changes in pricing, as the economy adjusts to GST revisions.

Earlier, the BJP had also criticised Aavin, saying that Tamil Nadu’s state-run dairy company did not pass on the newly passed GST benefits to consumers. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss had also slammed the DMK government for delaying the revision.

