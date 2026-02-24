Talks are on, no opposition alliance can be formed without Raijor Dal: Akhil Gogoi

Guwahati, Feb 24 (IANS) Raijor Dal leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday said that opposition unity talks in Assam are moving in a positive direction, while asserting that no meaningful alliance can be formed for the Assembly polls by sidelining Raijor Dal.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said recent interactions with Congress leaders suggest a softening of earlier differences.

"Positive talks are going on regarding alliance. The Congress has taken a step forward," he said, indicating progress in negotiations for a broader opposition front.

Akhil Gogoi, however, pointed out that while Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has not directly contacted him so far, senior Congress leader and former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora has been in touch.

"Though I have not received a call from Gaurav Gogoi, Ripun Bora has contacted me," he said, adding that informal communication between the parties is continuing.

He further said that Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, whose party is an ally of the Congress in Assam, has been in constant touch with him regarding the alliance process.

According to Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi has assured him that Raijor Dal will not be excluded from any opposition arrangement.

"Lurinjyoti Gogoi has clearly conveyed that there will be no alliance without Raijor Dal," Akhil Gogoi said, underlining the party's insistence on respect, political space and issue-based understanding within any proposed coalition.

The opposition landscape in Assam has seen heightened political activity in recent weeks, with regional and national parties exploring the possibility of a united front to challenge the ruling BJP in the next Assembly elections.

Raijor Dal, which emerged from mass movements and grassroots activism, is considered a significant force, particularly in Upper Assam.

Earlier on Monday, Assam Legislative Assembly Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia on Monday said that discussions are still underway with Akhil Gogoi led regional outfit Raijor Dal and no final decision has been taken so far regarding any alliance or seat-sharing arrangement.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Congress Screening Committee in the national capital, Saikia urged all concerned to refrain from spreading misinformation on the issue.

"Talks with the Raijor Dal are continuing and no decision has been taken till now. I appeal to everyone not to indulge in any kind of misinformation," he said.

