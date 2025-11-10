Take active part in endeavours to realise shared prosperity of India, Angola: President Murmu to Indian diaspora

Luanda, Nov 10 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu addressed the members of the Indian Community at a Reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Angola at Luanda on Monday evening.

The accompanying Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, V. Somanna and Members of Parliament, Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava and D. K. Aruna, were present on the occasion.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering of Indian community members, the President said that India greatly values its relationship with its African partners, particularly Angola. This partnership is rooted in equality, mutual trust, and shared aspirations for progress.

She stated that India’s engagement with Africa has evolved under the framework of the India–Africa Forum Summit (IAFS). She said that India looked forward to hosting the next IAFS Summit soon.

The President said that Angola is an important partner in India’s energy security, and India, in turn, is one of Angola’s top trade partners. She was happy to note that last year, India-Angola bilateral trade crossed the historic mark of 5 billion US dollars.

President Murmu noted that India is a major supplier of pharmaceuticals, food products, refined petroleum, automobiles, and machinery to Angola. Indian companies are active in diverse sectors such as retail, tourism, diamonds, energy, infrastructure, hospitality, and agriculture.

She stated that these investments have contributed to Angola’s economic growth and have created employment opportunities.

The President noted that around 8,000 persons of Indian origin live in Angola. She underlined that their entrepreneurial spirit, hard work, and professional excellence have contributed significantly to Angola’s economic growth and development.

She said that there are immense opportunities to further strengthen trade, investment, and people-to-people links between India and Angola. She urged the members of the Indian community in Angola to take an active part in endeavours to realise the shared prosperity of India and Angola.

--IANS

uk