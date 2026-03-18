Tahir Hussain seeks interim bail on health grounds in Delhi riots case

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, an accused in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots “larger conspiracy case”, has moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail on medical grounds.

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Hussain, who is facing charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, has sought interim relief citing his health condition.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Courts has issued notice on the plea and sought a response from the Delhi Police.

The court also directed the jail authorities to furnish a report regarding Hussain’s medical condition.

“Notice of the application, along with a copy of it, be sent to the concerned Superintendent of Prison, for giving a report regarding the health condition of the accused. Notice of the application be also issued to the prosecution,” said the order passed on Tuesday.

Hussain’s regular bail plea in the case has already been rejected earlier, with the court observing that the allegations against him are prima facie true.

He is accused of being part of the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal violence that broke out in North-East Delhi in February 2020.

Several accused persons in the case, including student activists, have been booked under UAPA and IPC provisions for their alleged role in orchestrating the riots.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had denied bail to Hussain in a separate case relating to the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the riots.

The trial court has also framed charges against him and others under various penal provisions, including murder and criminal conspiracy.

In a related development, the Supreme Court had earlier granted custody parole to Hussain to campaign for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

A Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath allowed Hussain to step out of jail for 12 hours each day under police custody between January 29 and February 3, while directing him not to make any public comments on the merits of the cases pending against him.

--IANS

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