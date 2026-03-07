Synergy conference of Army, BSF and ITBP held at Northern Command HQ

Jammu, March 7 (IANS) A synergy conference bringing together senior officers of the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was held on Saturday at the headquarters of the Northern Command in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said in a press statement: “A Synergy Conference was held at Headquarters Northern Command, Udhampur, bringing together senior officers from the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

“The conference served as a dynamic platform for exchanging operational perspectives and strengthening inter-agency coordination in addressing emerging security challenges.

“Officers from the three forces engaged in detailed discussions on operational constructs, information-sharing mechanisms and joint response strategies to enhance effectiveness along the frontiers of the nation.

“The deliberations included seamless cooperation and integration of capabilities to counter evolving threats. The Army Commander, Northern Command, interacted with the officers emphasising the importance of interoperability and teamwork.

“He also praised the efforts of all stakeholders in strengthening the borders of the nation.

“An equipment and weapon display was also organised during the event to showcase capability enhancements and the infusion of technology that is under way to build a future-ready force.”

Jammu and Kashmir has a 740-km-long Line of Control (LoC) located in Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts of the Kashmir Valley and in Poonch, Rajouri and partly in the Jammu district of the Jammu division.

In addition, the Union Territory has a 240-km-long International Border located in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of the Jammu division.

The Army guards the LoC, while the BSF guards the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army and the BSF are deployed along the borders to prevent infiltration, exfiltration and drug smuggling across the LoC and the International Border.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces carry out operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in the hinterland.

