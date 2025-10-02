Symbol of victory of good over evil: PM Modi extends Vijayadashami greetings

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami and prayed that people draw inspiration from the festival to move forward with courage and wisdom.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is observed annually at the culmination of Shardiya Navaratri. Falling on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin in the Hindu lunisolar calendar, it symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. My wish is that on this sacred occasion, everyone receives the inspiration to continuously progress on the path of courage, wisdom, and devotion."

Extending his best wishes, he added, "My warmest greetings of Vijayadashami to my family members across the country."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conveyed his greetings through a message on X.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all devotees and the people of the state on the great festival of Vijayadashami, the sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth, the righteous path, values, good conduct, and eternal principles!" he said.

He further added, "May every heart be illuminated by the light of righteousness and truth through the grace of Lord Shri Ram."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined in extending her wishes on X, highlighting the deeper message of the festival.

"This sacred day of Dussehra reminds us that in life, adherence to truth, righteousness, and eternal values is the true victory. This festival inspires all of us to walk the path of dharma, duty, and humanity," she posted.

"May Lord Shri Ram's blessings bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to every home. Heartfelt congratulations on Vijayadashami to all fellow countrymen and the people of Delhi," she added.

The word Vijayadashami itself is a combination of 'vijaya', meaning victory, and 'dashami', referring to the tenth day, denoting the festival that celebrates the triumph of righteousness over evil forces.

