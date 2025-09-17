'Symbol of humanity, leadership', Bengal BJP leaders greet PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Kolkata, Sep 17 (IANS) Senior leaders from the West Bengal unit of the BJP on Wednesday extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

In his greetings message to the Prime Minister, BJP’s state president in West Bengal and the party’s Rajya Sabha member, Samik Bhattacharya, described the Prime Minister as India's pride, a world leader, a people's leader, architect of nation-building, development and self-reliant India, builder of one India, and the best India.

“Symbol of humanity, leadership, and self-confidence – Our heartfelt birthday wishes and congratulations to our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modiji,” Bhattacharya’s social media greetings message for the Prime Minister read.

In his greeting message, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, described the Prime Minister as the “visionary of Atmanirbhar Bharat” and the globally admired Indian Prime Minister.

In his greeting message, former West Bengal state president and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar said that PM Narendra Modi’s unparalleled dedication to the motherland, tireless efforts, visionary leadership, and unwavering patriotism have become boundless sources of inspiration for millions of Indians.

“Under his wise guidance, India is constantly reaching new heights. Under his capable leadership, a new India is marching forward with confident strides on the path of development, self-reliance, and global prestige,” Majumdar added.

Majumdar also said that the Prime Minister’s unmatched dedication to the nation, relentless hard work, farsighted leadership, and steadfast patriotism are today an endless source of inspiration for crores of Indians.

“Under your guidance, India is continuously touching new heights, advancing with determination on the path of development, self-reliance, and global honor,” Majumdar added in his post.

The West Bengal unit of the BJP has outlined several programmes on Wednesday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

In Kolkata, a big exhibition is being held on the life of Prime Minister Modi at the Indian Museum.

--IANS

src/dpb