Swami Rambhadracharya clarifies remarks: 'Premanand Maharaj is like a son to me, I did not insult him'

Chitrakoot, Aug 25 (IANS) Spiritual guru Swami Rambhadracharya, on Monday, issued a clarification after facing backlash from the saint community over his remarks about renowned saint Premanand Maharaj.

The controversy began after a statement made by Swami Rambhadracharya in a podcast, which many interpreted as disrespectful towards Premanand Maharaj.

In his statement, Swami Rambhadracharya emphasised that his words were misunderstood and taken out of context.

He clarified, "I did not make any derogatory comments about Premanand Maharaj. He is like a son to me. I merely stated that everyone should study Sanskrit. Today, there are some individuals who are delivering sermons without any knowledge of Sanskrit. I have told my disciples and others that every Hindu should learn Sanskrit."

He further stressed the importance of preserving Sanskrit and Indian culture, calling them the two strong pillars of the nation.

"Sanskrit and Indian culture are the foundations of our heritage. It is every Hindu's duty to protect them," he said.

Swami Rambhadracharya also mentioned that he continues to study for 18 hours a day and will keep doing so in the future.

"I have never disrespected Premanand Maharaj, nor have I used any insulting language against him. I only said that Sanskrit is essential to understand Indian culture. I am not speaking against anyone. All saints are dear to me and will remain so," he added.

He also expressed his willingness to bless Premanand Maharaj whenever he visits, saying, "Whenever Premanand Maharaj comes to meet me, I will bless him. The rumours being spread about me are false. My statement has been misrepresented. I have never spoken ill of Premanand Maharaj or any other saint, and I never will. All saints deserve respect."

The controversy stemmed from a remark made by Swami Rambhadracharya during a podcast, where he appeared to challenge Premanand Maharaj.

He reportedly said, "If there are truly miracles, then I challenge Premanand Ji to speak a single word of Sanskrit in front of me or explain the meaning of a Sanskrit verse I recite."

This statement led to discontent among followers and members of the saint community, prompting Swami Rambhadracharya to issue this clarification to quell the growing controversy.

