Swachh Survekshan Gramin 2025 to use geo-fencing, mobile app for data collection: BJP MP

Jaipur, 21 July (IANS) The Swachh Survekshan Gramin 2025, being conducted under Swachh Bharat Mission Phase-2, will see data collection through geo-fencing and a mobile application for the first time.

A special Citizen Feedback App has also been developed to gather public opinion on rural cleanliness parameters. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, in response to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha by BJP State President and MP Madan Rathore.

Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore said the survey will cover 34 states/UTs, 761 districts, and 21,000 villages across the country.

The evaluation will include service-level progress, direct observation of village cleanliness, plant functionality, and citizen feedback, with the overall assessment based on 1,000 marks.

The use of geo-tagging of sanitation assets and the integration of geo-fencing in the data collection software are key innovations this year.

Rathore emphasised that these measures will ensure greater accuracy and transparency in monitoring rural sanitation efforts.

"This time, 34 states and union territories across the country have been included in Swachh Survekshan Gramin 2025. Along with this, 761 districts and 21000 villages across the country have been included. During the cleanliness survey of villages, service level progress, direct observation of cleanliness in villages, direct observation of the functioning of plants, and citizen feedback have been included. The survey will be evaluated out of a total of 1 thousand marks, said Rathore.

He added that the survey is being conducted by an independent survey agency, which will assign national rankings based on quantitative and qualitative cleanliness parameters.

To ensure widespread awareness and engagement, the government is conducting workshops and promoting the initiative through social media campaigns. Monitoring of the survey is being carried out via the dedicated SSG portal.

This enhanced and technology-driven approach aims to further strengthen the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission and ensure improved sanitation standards in India’s villages.

