Suvendu Adhikari's convoy attacked: BJP MPs from Bengal to raise issue in Parliament

Kolkata, Aug 6 (IANS) The BJP MPs from West Bengal are all set to raise the issue of the attack on the convoy of the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, at Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

"One of our members will raise this issue on the floor of the Parliament and will seek discussions on the issue," confirmed a BJP Lok Sabha member from West Bengal.

According to him, while the Trinamool Congress is so vocal about creating a "false narrative" on alleged harassment of the Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states, under the Mamata government, "even the security of the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly is compromised".

"We know that Trinamool Congress MPs will try to dilute the issue and deny any involvement of their party in the matter. But we have enough pictures and video clippings to prove the involvement of Trinamool Congress goons behind the attack on Adhikari's convoy," the BJP Lok Sabha member said.

He also said, "The attack on Adhikari's convoy was pre-planned. It was evident from the fact that Trinamool Congress organised their public programmes at 19 places, all concentrated in Cooch Behar town, on the same day and at the same time when the leader of the opposition went there to attend a pre-scheduled programme.

"This point will also be highlighted in our arguments," the BJP Lok Sabha member said.

Meanwhile, the Cooch Behar Police have intimated that till now, three persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on the convoy of the leader of the opposition.

The accused have been identified as Zahirul Islam, Sukhlal Rabidas, and Ranjit Dey. However, the district police had not said anything about their "political connections".

Soon after the attack on his convoy, Adhikari received a call from the Union Home Ministry enquiring about the attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and former BJP Lok Sabha member from Cooch Behar constituency, Nisith Pramanik, and enquired about the attack on Adhikari.

Thereafter, LoP Adhikari received a call from an official from the Union Home Ministry, who sought details on the attack on his convoy, sources said.

After getting the details on the attack, the Union Home Ministry official also enquired about LoP Adhikari's health condition.

According to sources, Adhikari said over the phone that he would have died if his car was not bulletproof.

--IANS

src/svn