Suvendu Adhikari stresses on need for door-to-door review to identify Rohingya voters in Bengal

Kolkata, July 16 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday stressed the need for a door-to-door review to identify the illegal Rohingya infiltrators who have managed to get their names enrolled in the voters’ list of the state.

“In the Special Intensive Review conducted by the Election Commission of India in Bihar, which is going for polls this year, a few lakh illegal Rohingya infiltrators have been identified. Similarly, several illegal Rohingya infiltrators have entered West Bengal after illegally crossing the state’s borders with Nepal and Bangladesh. There is a need for an urgent door-to-door review to identify these Rohingya voters,” LoP Adhikari told media persons on Wednesday.

He led a BJP delegation to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (West Bengal), Manoj Kumar Agarwal and raised the same demand there.

While he was accusing the state administration and Trinamool Congress of facilitating illegal Rohingya infiltrators in getting their names enlisted in the voters’ list of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was addressing a gathering in another part of Kolkata.

At the end of the rally, she protested against the alleged and selective harassment of Bengali-speaking people in some other states after branding them as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Ridiculing the protest rally by Trinamool Congress, the LoP said that the main intention behind the protest led by the Chief Minister was to protect these illegal Rohingya voters in West Bengal.

“Mamata Banerjee had sent her party's Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar constituency to the Supreme Court with the same intention. The CM is claiming that preventing illegal infiltration is the duty of the BSF. My question is why is the West Bengal government reluctant to provide land to the force,” he questioned.

He also said that the maximum increase in the number of voters in West Bengal, as per the last revision, had been in the nine districts that share International Borders with Bangladesh.

“If the names of 30 lakh false voters have been deleted from the voters’ list of Bihar, in case of West Bengal, the number will be nothing less than 90 lakh,” he claimed.

He also claimed that the demography of certain regions in West Bengal changed following this massive illegal immigration.

--IANS

