Suvendu Adhikari likely to shoulder additional organisational responsibilities ahead of 2026 Bengal polls

Kolkata, June 2 (IANS) In addition to his current role as Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari is likely to be entrusted with added organisational responsibilities within the BJP, as the party prepares for the crucial state elections next year.

A senior BJP state committee member said that during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s weekend visit to Kolkata, he held two rounds of meetings with the party's state leadership to chalk out a strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections.

“In those meetings, there was a proposal to assign Suvendu Adhikari additional organisational duties to address gaps in key regions where the BJP sees potential for gaining a significant edge over the ruling Trinamool Congress,” the committee member said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

According to him, the regions likely to come under Adhikari’s focus include constituencies in north Bengal, his home district of East Midnapore, and tribal-dominated areas spread across West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, and parts of adjoining Jharkhand.

His primary task will be to strengthen the grassroots-level organisational structure in these pockets and make them more campaign-ready.

“Adhikari is already touring extensively, particularly in areas where BJP workers and members of the Hindu community have reportedly faced maximum atrocities. His schedule is expected to get even busier in the coming days,” the leader added.

The committee member also said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit last week, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, had laid out the central themes for the BJP’s campaign in Bengal.

These themes target the ruling Trinamool Congress and the state government on a range of governance and law-and-order issues.

“To effectively implement the campaign tone set by the Prime Minister and Home Minister, Adhikari will now have to play a more prominent organisational role,” he said.

--IANS

src/skp