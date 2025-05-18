Suspicious boat triggers maritime security alert off Gujarat coast

Ahmedabad, May 18 (IANS) A suspicious, unidentified boat spotted approximately 22 nautical miles off the Jafrabad coast in Gujarat has sparked a heightened maritime security alert. The incident, reported on Sunday, set off an extensive aerial and naval search operation involving the Indian Coast Guard, Navy, and marine police.

The alert was first raised by vigilant fishermen who noticed the unfamiliar vessel behaving unusually. Using wireless communication, they informed their boat captain, who in turn notified the Jafrabad Boat Association. The association promptly reported the matter to the Indian Coast Guard.

Responding, the Coast Guard deployed a helicopter to investigate. According to preliminary reports, the boat, which appeared to be heading toward Daman, changed direction and attempted to flee once the aerial team closed in for inspection.

Eyewitnesses, including fishermen, observed individuals aboard the vessel, further intensifying concerns. Kanaiyalal Solanki, president of the Jafrabad Boat Association, confirmed that local fishermen are assisting authorities in the search and are maintaining strict vigilance at sea.

Local MLA Hira Solanki visited the Jafrabad port to monitor the situation. He reportedly communicated directly with fishermen at sea to gather firsthand details on the suspicious sighting. In the aftermath, security has been tightened across all coastal entry points. The Pipavav Marine Police have intensified patrols, and all maritime movement in the region is under close surveillance.

As of late Sunday, the origin, purpose, and occupants of the vessel remain unknown. Authorities have not issued an official statement, but the investigation is ongoing, and all coastal forces are on high alert. Fishermen have been urged to stay alert and report any further suspicious activity along the shoreline.

Jafrabad, located on the Arabian Sea in Gujarat’s Amreli district, is considered a vulnerable spot from a coastal security perspective due to its geographic proximity to Pakistan and certain strategic weaknesses.

The maritime border between India and Pakistan in the Arabian Sea is not only close but also difficult to monitor thoroughly, especially given the vastness of the sea and the overlapping fishing territories. Coastal areas like Sindh in Pakistan are relatively close to Gujarat's shoreline, making it feasible for fast or small boats to travel between the two coasts within a few hours.

Additionally, Gujarat has one of the longest coastlines in India, stretching over 1,600 km.

This extensive length includes several isolated and lightly monitored zones, especially around smaller ports like Jafrabad. These smaller ports often lack the high-end surveillance infrastructure found in major harbors, which makes it easier for unidentified or suspicious vessels to slip through undetected.

Fishermen from both India and Pakistan often work in nearby waters, and because the maritime boundaries are not physically marked, it’s common for boats to cross over — whether intentionally or accidentally.

This blurred maritime boundary and the regular movement of fishing vessels make it difficult to immediately identify threats. Moreover, the region’s relatively low naval and Coast Guard presence compared to larger ports makes it an easier target for unauthorized entries.

These conditions combined geographic closeness, porous sea borders, long and unevenly guarded coastline, and modest port infrastructure make areas like Jafrabad strategically easier to approach, including for those coming from Pakistan.

--IANS

janvi/pgh