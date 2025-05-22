Suspension of BJP MLAs raises question on democratic function of K’taka Speaker: Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru, May 22 (IANS) Union Minister for Labour, Employment and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje has written a letter to the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly U. T. Khader regarding the suspension of 18 MLAs.

She has stated that the action raises serious questions on the democratic function of the Speaker and the Congress-led government in Karnataka.

"I am writing to express my deep concern and dismay over the decision to suspend 18 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for a period of six months, following the events of 21st March 2025, " Union Minister Shobha stated.

"While I fully respect the authority and decorum of the House, I am compelled to state that the suspension of these elected representatives for such a long duration is not only disproportionate but also raises serious questions about democratic functioning," she emphasised.

The heated discussion that occurred on the floor of the House, concerning the alleged honey-trapping scandal and the issue of 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, was part of a legitimate expression of dissent and concern, both integral to the spirit of a vibrant democracy, she noted.

In a parliamentary democracy, protest is not disruption; it is a form of participation. The floor of the Assembly is the most appropriate forum for raising issues of public interest, she underlined.

As the Speaker, a balanced approach of advising and maintaining decorum could have helped avoid such extreme punitive action, she said.

Moreover, the suspension of these 18 MLAs also deprives lakhs of citizens of their rightful representation in the Assembly, Shobha Karandlaaje stated.

Denying these MLAs access to committee meetings and other legislative responsibilities effectively silences the voices of their constituencies, counter to the principles of representative democracy, she said.

"Therefore, I urge you to reconsider this decision and take the necessary steps to revoke the suspension. Such a corrective step would not only uphold the dignity of the Assembly but also reinforce faith in our democratic institutions," said the Union Minister.

"I hope you will treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and take necessary action in the interest of fairness and parliamentary integrity," she urged.

The BJP delegation had also submitted a memorandum to the Speaker, U.T. Khader.

--IANS

