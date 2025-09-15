Suspended Cong leader Rahul Mamkoothathil attends Kerala Assembly session

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 15 (IANS) Suspense ended on Monday when suspended Congress legislator Rahul Mamkoothathil arrived at the Kerala Legislative Assembly to take part in the proceedings of the penultimate session of the current House.

Mamkoothathil, a first-time MLA from Palakkad, had been suspended from the Congress last month following a series of controversies, including allegations of sexual harassment.

Ever since, speculation had been rife within party circles over whether he would attend the session.

The uncertainty grew after Leader of Opposition and Congress Parliamentary Party chairman V.D. Satheesan formally informed Speaker A.N. Shamseer about the MLA’s suspension.

The move deepened divisions in the Congress, with one faction pressing for Mamkoothathil’s participation and another, aligned with Satheesan, preferring that he stay away.

On Monday morning, the spotlight was firmly on the embattled legislator. With television crews and reporters stationed inside and outside the Assembly complex, Mamkoothathil arrived around 9.15 a.m. in a friend’s car.

Unable to evade the media glare, he walked into the House where Shamseer had already allotted him a separate seat in line with his suspended status.

Being the opening day of the session, the Assembly’s business was limited to obituary references for departed former members.

Mamkoothathil entered the chamber during the proceedings and quietly took his seat in the back row of the Opposition benches.

There was no visible reaction from members of any party.

This was his first public appearance since the controversy broke out last month, when he had largely remained confined to his residence in Pathanamthitta.

The ongoing session, scheduled from September 15 to October 9 with 12 working days, was expected to see the Congress-led Opposition launch a strong offensive against the Pinarayi Vijayan government on multiple issues.

However, the storm surrounding Mamkoothathil has put the Opposition camp on the defensive, raising questions about its strategy and unity.

As proceedings unfold over the coming days, political observers are keenly watching whether Mamkoothathil’s return to the House will further deepen Congress’ internal rift or whether the party leadership will find a way to contain the fallout.

--IANS

sg/dpb