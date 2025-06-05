Suspected adulterated ghee stock seized in Gujarat's Surendranagar

Surendranagar, June 5 (IANS) The Supply Department and the Food Safety Department in Gujarat jointly raided the premises of an industry on Than-Chotila Road in Surendranagar, seizing a suspected adulterated consignment of ghee and butter valued at Rs 13.16 lakh.

During the surprise inspection, officials confiscated 520 kilograms of loose ghee, 1950 packets of a branded ghee, and 65 boxes of pasteurised butter.

Suspecting the quality of the seized products, the team collected five samples, which have now been sent to a laboratory for detailed testing.

Authorities confirmed that further action will be based on the lab reports, which are expected to reveal whether the products meet the mandated food safety standards.

This operation has highlighted the ongoing black market trade in substandard ghee and edible oils, particularly in urban pockets.

Despite rising concerns from consumers, no substantial action has been taken in areas where similar violations are suspected to be rampant.

Food adulteration remains a pressing concern in Gujarat, with recent data highlighting significant challenges in ensuring food safety across the state.

Between April and September 2024, the Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) analysed 4,316 food samples, of which 360 -- approximately 8.3 per cent -- failed to meet safety standards.

In response to these findings, the FDCA intensified its enforcement efforts. From January 2023 to March 2024, the administration conducted 15 special drives targeting adulterated food products, including ghee, sweets, dry fruits, and spices. These operations led to the collection of 18,686 samples and the seizure of 772.7 tonnes of suspected adulterated food worth Rs 5.53 crore.

Additionally, 13.8 tonnes of unsafe food valued at Rs 43.88 lakh were destroyed. A notable initiative during this period was the "Food Safety Fortnight" campaign held from October 3 to October 17, 2024. During this 15-day campaign, FDCA officials conducted raids at 115 locations across the state, seizing or destroying approximately 233 tonnes of suspected adulterated food materials. This included 32 tonnes of inedible ghee worth Rs 3.8 crore and 36 tonnes of sweet ‘mava’.

Despite these efforts, challenges persist. For instance, in February 2025, authorities seized 4,000 kg of adulterated ghee valued at Rs 17.5 lakh in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The contaminated clarified butter was intended for sale in neighbouring Rajasthan during festivals.

--IANS

janvi/dpb