Surya Dronathon to be held next month in Himachal's Spiti Valley

Shimla, July 29 (IANS) The Surya Command of the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Drone Federation of India, will host next month the Surya Dronathon -- 2025, a pioneering drone competition that will bring together talented freelancers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from across the country, Army officials said on Tuesday.

This innovative event is scheduled to take place in the challenging, yet breathtaking environment of the Spiti Valley in Sumdo where participants will face one of the highest drone obstacle courses in the country, situated at an altitude of 10,700 feet.

The Surya Dronathon -- 2025 aims to harness cutting-edge indigenous technology and foster a robust ecosystem of innovation in the defence sector, aligning with the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and the Indian Army's quest for technological advancement.

By encouraging the development of advanced drone solutions tailored to meet the evolving operational requirements of the Indian Army, the competition will serve as a dynamic platform for showcasing novel designs, technological breakthroughs, and innovative military applications of drone technology.

The key objectives of the competition include promoting indigenous research, development, and manufacturing of advanced drone systems within India, identifying next-generation solutions to address current and future operational requirements, and fostering collaboration between the Indian Army, individual innovators, startups, and established defence manufacturers.

The competition will feature multiple stages, including obstacle negotiation, endurance race, etc.

The competition will be held in two phases -- Phase 1: August 10-15 and Phase II on August 20-24.

Participation is open to Category I: Service Teams; Category II: Freelancers, Open; and Category III: OEM.

The last date for online registration is August 1.

The Surya Dronathon -- 2025 is poised to be a landmark event in the Indian defence sector, fostering innovation and collaboration between the military and the industry.

This initiative by the Indian Army underscores its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance national security and promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

--IANS

vg/khz