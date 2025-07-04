Survey of mangrove forests along state coastline underway: Maha Forest Minister

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Friday said the government has launched a survey of the mangrove forests along the coast of the state from the border of Gujarat to the border of Goa.

The survey will help to find out the exact area of mangrove forests in the state.

He was responding to a question raised by Shiv Sena-UBT leader Bhaskar Jadhav during the Question Hour.

Minister Naik said, "Instructions have been given to install CCTV for the protection of mangrove forests in Palghar district. It has also been instructed that officers of the Forest, Revenue and Home Departments should patrol alternately for the protection of mangrove forests. If debris from Mumbai is found being dumped in mangrove forests, legal action will be taken against them."

He responded to another question raised by BJP member Sneha Dube Pandit who raised the issue of the reckless cutting of mangroves in Vasai and around Palghar district.

The minister also informed that a review petition will be filed in the Supreme Court regarding the verdict on the conservation of mangrove forests.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde said that there are mangrove forests in the fields or personal lands of farmers on the seashore. Farmers will be empowered to protect these mangrove forests.

"The government will take positive steps to provide 'carbon credits' for the protection of mangrove forests in such places," she added during her reply to a question by BJP legislator Manisha Chaudhari.

Pankaja Munde said that strict legal action will be taken against those who encroach on mangrove forests.

The Forest Department has a ' Mangrove Cell ' for the protection and conservation of mangrove forests. The work of mangrove conservation is being done through this cell.

"Action will definitely be taken against those who are creating an imbalance in the environment by degrading the mangrove forests on the coast of Maharashtra. About 19 cases have been registered in this regard," she said.

However, BJP legislator Sneha Dube Pandit said no arrests took place in these cases and demanded that stringent provisions should be made so that those booked in such offences do not easily get bail.

Pandit said the period of imprisonment in cases involving the hacking of mangroves should be increased to seven years from five years.

--IANS

sj/svn