Suresh Gopi hails Centre’s green signal for two railway projects in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (IANS) The Union government has approved two major railway projects aimed at providing long-term relief to Kerala’s chronic rail travel constraints, BJP MP Suresh Gopi said on Tuesday.

The projects -- doubling of the Alappuzha-Ambalappuzha railway line and construction of the Palakkad Town-Parali bypass line -- have received clearance from the Union Railway Ministry, said Gopi.

According to Suresh Gopi, the decision marks a significant step forward for railway development in Kerala and reflects the Centre’s commitment to strengthening transport infrastructure in the state.

He said the approvals were granted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and would help address long-pending operational bottlenecks affecting both passenger and freight traffic.

The Alappuzha-Ambalappuzha line doubling project is expected to bring immediate operational benefits.

The 12.66-kilometre stretch lies on the busy Ernakulam-Thuravoor-Kayamkulam route, where a single-line section has long been a major obstacle to smooth train movement.

An amount of Rs 324.16 crore has been sanctioned for the project.

Once completed, the doubling of the line will allow the introduction of nine additional passenger train services per day in both directions.

Railway officials also expect a significant improvement in punctuality and operational flexibility on one of the state’s most heavily used coastal rail corridors.

The Palakkad Town-Parali bypass line, though details are yet to be fully outlined, is expected to decongest rail operations in the Palakkad region, a key junction connecting Kerala with Tamil Nadu and the rest of the country.

The bypass line is likely to improve train movement and reduce delays at Palakkad Town station.

However, this clearance has come at a time when the Pinarayi Vijayan government and Metroman E.Sreedharan are banking on two different high-speed rail projects for the state, and there was no mention of either in the Union budget.

With Assembly polls round the corner, for CM Vijayan, the narrative that the Centre is treating Kerala with disdain will take centre stage, and it remains to be seen if Gopi’s hailing the Centre for these two rail projects can create a flutter.

--IANS

sg/dpb