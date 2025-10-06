Surat: People consume 'Ghari' worth crores on Sharad Purnima, 14,000 kg of 'Gold Ghari' available

Surat, Oct 6 (IANS) Ghari is a long-standing tradition in Surat, especially on the occasion of Sharad Purnima. This energising sweet was introduced by Devshankar Shukla in 1838 for freedom fighters. It gained popularity after being served to Tatya Tope and his soldiers following the 1857 rebellion, eventually becoming synonymous with Surat.

Every year, Sharad Purnima is celebrated as Chandi Padwa, during which people in Surat and abroad consume Ghari. This year, alongside the traditional Ghari, special varieties such as Kunafa Ghari, Biscoop Ghari, and even gold and silver-infused Ghari are available in the market. The gold-infused Ghari is priced at Rs 14,000 per kg—meaning a single piece costs around Rs 1,400. Silver and Kunafa Ghari varieties are priced at Rs 2,500 per kg, while the Biscoop version sells at Rs 1,800 per kg.

The speciality of this Ghari lies in its ingredients: it is made from mewa, almonds, pistachios, saffron, cardamom, and pure ghee. According to Gaurang Sukhadia, owner of S. Motiram in Surat, there is a huge demand each year from countries like the USA, Australia, Bahrain, Dubai, the UK, and Canada, generating a turnover of approximately Rs 5 million. He adds that they offer a variety of Gharis catering to different customer budgets. Many buyers admit they look forward to buying Ghari every year, but make their choices based on budget, especially when considering the gold variety.

Speaking to IANS, Gaurang Sukhadia said, “Ghari was originally made by Tatya Tope for soldiers as an energy booster. It’s made with mewa, almonds, saffron, and pure ghee. We first introduced Gold Ghari during the COVID period. As gold prices are quite high now, we’ve also made Silver Ghari. The demand remains strong.”

Sharad Joshi, a customer in Surat, said, “I came here to buy Ghari. I like to try different types. The quality is good, and I always buy Gold Ghari. People love enjoying Ghari during Sharad Purnima.”

Ghari, or Surati Ghari, is a sweet Gujarati delicacy made from puri batter, mawa (milk solids), ghee, and sugar. It is moulded into round shapes with sweet fillings and is especially prepared during the Chandani Padwa festival. It is available in various flavours, including pistachio, almond-cardamom, and mawa.

Sharad Purnima, the full moon night when the moon shines brightest and is closest to Earth, falls on Monday. Considered one of the most spiritually potent nights of the year, the moon is believed to radiate divine nectar (amrit). Traditionally, people prepare kheer and place it under the moonlight to absorb these blessings.

