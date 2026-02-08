Surajkund joyride accident: Haryana Police book operator, arrest two

Chandigarh, Feb 8 (IANS) The Haryana Police on Sunday said they have registered a case in the Surajkund joyride accident and arrested two persons, including the owner of the ride-operating company, on charges of lapses in ensuring safety.

A giant swing collapsed at the Surajkund mela in Faridabad, killing Inspector Jagdish Prasad during rescue operations and injuring 12 people. A case has been registered against Mohammad Shakir, proprietor of Himachal Fun Care Company, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections.

While attempting to rescue the injured, Haryana Police Inspector Jagdish Prasad lost his life.

A police spokesperson said that, considering the seriousness of the case, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) on the directions of Director General of Police Ajay Singhal.

The team comprises the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime II), the in-charge of the Crime Branch (NIT), and Sub-Inspector Sanjay, posted at the Surajkund police station. The investigation is being carried out on scientific and technical grounds.

During the course of the investigation, Mohammad Shakir, a resident of Toka Nangla village in Sirmaur district, who was responsible for installing the swings at the fair premises, and another accused, Nitesh, a resident of Dharmapuri in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested.

The role of other persons involved in the incident is being examined, the police said.

The Director General of Police said Inspector Jagdish Prasad made a commendable effort to rescue the injured while on duty, and his demise is an irreparable loss to the Police Department. He said the department will extend all possible financial assistance to the family and, as per the compassionate policy, employment will be provided to an eligible family member.

The DGP also visited Civil Hospital in Faridabad and Supreme Hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured people.

The police spokesperson said that 12 people were injured in the incident, including Woman Assistant Sub-Inspector Neelam, Woman Constable Sharmila, Rajesh (SPO), Harsh Prakash, Prashant, Ameesha, Parvinder, Sunil, Shivani, Balbir, Anuj and Pooja.

Out of these, five injured persons have been discharged. The condition of the remaining injured is stated to be stable, and they are being provided with advanced medical care.

--IANS

vg/pgh