Surajkund fair accident: Haryana rights panel favours posthumous honour for police officer

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (IANS) The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding an incident in the Surajkund fair in Faridabad in which police Inspector Jagdish Prasad lost his life during rescue operations and several visitors were injured.

Besides seeking reports from the authorities concerned, the commission has recommended consideration of posthumous honour for the police officer who sacrificed his life in public service.

The full commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, observed circumstances that led to the incident "indicate a possible violation of the fundamental right to life, safety, and human dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution".

The commission has emphasised that organisers of large public events and authorities concerned have a constitutional and statutory obligation to strictly ensure compliance with safety standards and that no form of negligence should be tolerated.

It further observed that the true meaning of a "fair" is realized only when "it is fair in all respects". It stated that a fair (mela) must be fair in all perspectives, meaning that alongside cultural celebration, economic activity, and entertainment, equal importance must be accorded to safety, transparency, accountability, accessibility, and human dignity.

"If safety standards are ignored or visitors' lives are put at risk, the event deviates from its purpose and becomes unfair to the public," it observed.

The commission opined that the joy of celebration "is meaningful only when conducted in a safe environment ensuring dignity and convenience for all, especially senior citizens, children, and persons with disabilities".

To ensure safety at large events such as the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, the commission has issued directions to the state government to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards public safety; no fair, festival, or large public event shall commence without prior certification by a multidisciplinary technical committee, comprising structural engineers, electrical safety experts, fire officers, and disaster management officials; and mandatory third-party safety audits of all rides, gates, stalls, and temporary structures.

Commission Assistant Registrar Puneet Arora on Thursday said the Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad has been directed to submit a comprehensive report within four weeks, including findings of the inquiry committee, status of the FIR, and action taken against responsible persons.

The Director General of Police has been asked to submit a report on the circumstances leading to the death of Inspector Jagdish Prasad compensation paid or proposed for his dependents, and measures adopted to ensure safety of police personnel deployed at large public events.

