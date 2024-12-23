Supreme Court Directs Special NEET Counselling to Address India's Doctor Shortage

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to conduct a special round of counselling to fill vacant medical seats for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate courses while noting the acute shortage of doctors in India.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan further directed that the vacant NRI seats would also be converted into the general category quota and should be filled through the State Admission Authorities.

"Taking into consideration the peculiar facts and circumstances and further that the precious medical seats should not go to waste when the country is facing acute shortage of Doctors, we are inclined to extend the period by way of a last chance," it said.

"The Admission Authorities are, therefore, directed to hold a fresh stray/special counselling for the seats remaining vacant and complete the admission process before December 30, 2024, in any eventuality," the apex court stated in its order.

The bench further directed that no college would be permitted to admit students directly and admission should be conducted only through the State Admission Authorities.

It also clarified that the stray/special admission process should not disturb the admissions which are already finalised and the admissions would be made only from the waitlisted candidates.

The direction of the top court came on a plea seeking directions to the admission authorities to conduct stray/ special counselling rounds for the seats remaining vacant even after the five rounds of counselling. (ANI)