Support parties that give tickets to Kshatriyas: Ex-BJP MP RK Singh’s remark sparks fresh row 

Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) Former Union Minister and BJP MP R.K. Singh rued the 'fragmented' representation of the Kshatriya community across the political spectrum and urged the community members to support and vote for only those parties which give tickets to them, in the Bihar Assembly elections. He also called out his own party – BJP, over 'under-representation' of Kshatriyas.

He said that the Kshatriya community has suffered heavily because it never voted enmasse for any political party, unlike other castes including Yadavs, SCs/STs, Kushwahas and others. He added that the situation was no different in the BJP and he had "no shame in speaking out" against his own party.

R.K. Singh’s remarks are set to create a fresh flutter in political circles, particularly in the BJP, as this is seen as a sign of his growing discontent over being 'sidelined' by the party’s Bihar unit.

A day ago, R.K. Singh’s outburst against own party leaders including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and party state chief Dilip Jaiswal created a flutter in political circles.

Speaking to scribes, on questions of allegations of corruption by Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor against Bihar BJP’s top leadership, he demanded that Samrat Choudhary and Dilip Jaiswal must ‘come clean’ on the charges or ‘step down’ from their respective positions.

R.K. Singh’s call to the Kshatriya community came during his address at the office of Kshatriya Kalyan Sangathan Bihar, which he inaugurated on Tuesday.

During the event, the former Union Minister criticised corrupt ministers and leaders in Bihar and urged the community to back only that party, which gives most tickets to Kshatriya leaders in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, even if that party is part of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan).

“Ram Vilas Paswan united the Paswan community. Lalu Prasad Yadav united the Yadav community. Kushwaha people also don't vote individually, rather vote as a block,” he stated.

“We have no value in any party. Therefore, we must unite. Everyone should know that if Kshatriya votes are cut, everyone will vote for one party,” he added.

R.K. Singh, who lost his Ara constituency in the 2024 polls, sarcastically stated that there isn't a single Rajput on the BJP platform and added that he has no inhibitions in speaking out against the party’s ‘discriminatory’ approach towards Kshatriyas.

He also warned the parties against any attempts to trample upon the Kshatriya community.

"We will show you what power is. We will teach you a lesson in this very Bihar Assembly election," he said.

