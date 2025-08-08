Support grows for whistleblower Kerala doctor (Ld)

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 (IANS) Support is mounting for Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Dr. Haris Chirackal, who claimed that he was being "harassed" for "exposing corruption and systemic failures" in the healthcare sector in Kerala.

On Friday, Medical College Principal P.K. Jabbar countered his claims, stating that missing surgical equipment was found in Chirackal's office.

However, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) have publicly rallied behind the doctor.

Eyebrows were raised during Jabbar's press conference when the hospital's Superintendent, seated beside him, received a phone call..

The Superintendent was overheard instructing Jabbar to read out the report "as directed" by the caller, a moment that has since gone viral, fuelling suspicions of a coordinated effort to target Chirackal.

"It's becoming clearer that there is a group haunting Chirackal," Satheesan told reporters.

"We will go to any extent to protect him. We will not allow him to suffer because of this," added Satheesan.

KGMCTA officials echoed this sentiment, expressing doubts over the motives behind the actions taken against him and will approach the state government for an independent probe.

Chirackal alleges that the Principal, Superintendent, and Deputy Superintendent entered his office without his presence, tampered with files, and possibly attempted to frame him.

He says the room contained important documents and costly surgical instruments, and that the inspection was conducted without proper protocol.

In a letter to KGMCTA, he also pointed out the absence of CCTV coverage near his office and claimed another key was used to lock it after the inspection.

The doctor came under scrutiny after publicly revealing shortages of surgical equipment at the medical college.

He has not yet responded to a show-cause notice from the Director of Medical Education, insisting he will reply only after receiving the inquiry committee's report.

He maintained that he requested the required equipment in March and June, contradicting the government's claim that it was not informed.

At his Friday press conference, Principal Jabbar dismissed allegations of foul play, saying the office inspection was routine and carried out only by authorised staff.

Jabbar said "irregularities" were discovered, including surgical equipment previously reported missing. Jabbar said the item was in a new box with a purchase bill dated August 2, and that photographs of the recovered item did not match earlier images of the missing one.

CCTV footage also reportedly shows someone entering the room, though the date is yet to be confirmed.

An expert committee has flagged the missing equipment issue, while Chirackal has consistently maintained that it was in the medical facility.

--IANS

sg/svn