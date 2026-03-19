Supply officer arrested in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Ranchi, March 19 (IANS) The Jharkhand Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), in a fresh crackdown on corruption, conducted a major operation on Thursday in Barharwa of Sahibganj district, leading to the arrest of a Block Supply Officer, officials said.

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The action was taken by the Dumka unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The ACB team caught Niranjan Kumar red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a Public Distribution System (PDS) dealer. He had allegedly demanded the money in exchange for ensuring smooth ration supply and facilitating official work.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the dealer, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended the officer when he was accepting the first instalment of the bribe.

This is the seventh arrest by investigative agencies in Jharkhand in March as part of an intensified anti-corruption drive.

Earlier, on March 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Junior Engineer (Electrical) of the South Eastern Railway in Bhojudih, Bokaro, for taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 to provide an electricity connection.

On March 13, the ACB arrested two employees of the District Land Acquisition Office in Deoghar for allegedly demanding a 5 per cent commission to release compensation funds related to a Ring Road project.

On March 12, a Sub-Inspector posted at Chandwara Police Station in Koderma was caught accepting Rs 15,000 to suppress a liquor-related case. On the same day, in the Bishunpur block of Gumla district, a Panchayat Secretary was apprehended while taking Rs 8,000 for clearing a bill related to well repair work.

Officials said investigations are also underway to examine whether the accused individuals possess assets disproportionate to their known sources of income and to uncover any larger networks involved.

The ACB has urged citizens not to pay bribes for official work and to report any such demands through its toll-free helpline or at the nearest bureau office.

--IANS

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