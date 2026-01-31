Sunetra Pawar lauds PM Modi, vows to Ajit Pawar’s growth agenda

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) After taking the oath as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sunetra Pawar, on Saturday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his best wishes.

​“The blessing you have given is inspiring for me. As I begin the new responsibility for the service of Maharashtra, your words have increased my confidence in the work of public welfare. The resolve to work honestly and with a dedicated commitment to the welfare of the people of the state has become even stronger because of this. Heartfelt thanks for your trust,” she said.

​Speaking at length about her husband and former Deputy Chief Minister late Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, in her post on X, said, “Respected Ajitdada has given the mantra of living one's entire life for farmers, laborers, women, youth, and deprived sections. Today, carrying forward the legacy of their thoughts with unwavering loyalty to the principles of ‘Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar’, my heart is truly overflowing as I accept the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister position with a sense of duty.”

​She further stated, “Though the untimely passing of Dada has caused a mountain of sorrow to crash upon my heart, the true support I have is the duty-bound commitment, the strength to struggle, and the bond with the people that he taught me. I will continue to work tirelessly and honestly to realize the just, equality-based, and developed Maharashtra of his dreams. In these difficult times, the love and support from the people of Maharashtra are my true strength. With the power of your trust, illuminating Dada's ideals, I will keep moving forward with new hope.”

​Earlier, she was sworn in as the first woman deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. In a simple ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, the Governor Acharya Devvrat administer Sunetra Pawar the oath of office and secrecy.

​Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, ministers, and legislators were present at the swearing-in ceremony. She took the oath solemnly.

​Before her swearing in, Sunetra Pawar was unanimously elected as the NCP Legislature Party leader. Her name was proposed by party veteran Chhagan Bhujbal and seconded by Dilip Walse Patil and a host of other legislators.

​The meeting was convened today after Sunetra Pawar, who has yet to recover from the deep shock following the sudden and untimely demise of her husband in a plane crash on Wednesday in Baramati, gave her consent to take the responsibility of the legislature party leader.

​--IANS

sj/dan