Sunetra Pawar forwards resignation of ex-Maha women’s panel chief to CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar on Saturday forwarded the resignation submitted to her by the state party’s women wing chief Rupali Chakankar as Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for further action.

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Chakankar had resigned following the CM’s directive on Friday amid escalating controversy regarding her alleged links with a self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat. She had handed over her resignation to Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar.

In her post on X, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar said, “I have received the resignation of Rupali Chakankar. In light of the current situation and the ongoing investigation, she has decided to step down from her post. To ensure that this investigation remains impartial and transparent, I am forwarding her resignation to the Honourable Chief Minister for further action."

Chakankar told reporters on Friday that she is being specially targeted and accused because she is a woman.

She said, “My entire family follows the Warkari tradition, which is why we were connected to Kharat's trust. However, I was unaware of his other side. How can anyone know what a person will do or how they will act in the future? Many people have photos with Kharat, but it hurts that I am being specifically targeted and accused because I am a woman.”

Chakankar clarified that her association with Ashok Kharat’s trust was rooted in her family’s long-standing connection to the Warkari tradition. She admitted to considering Kharat and his wife as spiritual gurus but emphasised that the videos currently circulating are nearly six years old.

Defending her position, Chakankar stated that the viral images were several years old and that her family had respected Kharat as a spiritual figure without knowledge of his alleged criminal activities. She emphasised that she is stepping down to ensure a "fair and transparent investigation," stating that she does not want her official position to cast any shadow of doubt on the pursuit of justice.

The controversy erupted after the arrest of Ashok Kharat, a self-styled spiritual leader from Nashik, who has been accused of sexual exploitation and rape by several women. Photos and videos surfaced on social media showing Chakankar in close proximity to Kharat, including clips where she was seen performing rituals and washing his feet.

Opposition leaders, including members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, intensified demands for her removal, alleging that her position as the head of the Women's Commission could influence the investigation into Kharat's crimes. The state government has already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IPS officer Tejasvi Satpute to probe the allegations against Kharat.

--IANS

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