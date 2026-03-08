Summer special Nilgiri mountain train announced to meet tourist rush

Chennai, March 8 (IANS) In view of the expected surge in tourist arrivals during the summer vacation season, the Southern Railway's Salem Railway Division has announced the operation of a summer special Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) service between Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district and Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

The move is aimed at accommodating the growing number of visitors heading to the popular hill destination in the Nilgiris.

According to railway officials, the special mountain train will operate from March 27 to July 5, running twice a week on Fridays and Sundays from Mettupalayam to Ooty. It will depart from Mettupalayam at 9.10 a.m. and is scheduled to reach Udhagamandalam at 2.25 p.m., offering passengers a leisurely journey through the picturesque Nilgiri hills.

The return service will run from March 28 to July 6 on Saturdays and Mondays from Ooty to Mettupalayam. On these days, the train will leave Ooty at 11.25 a.m. and arrive at Mettupalayam at 4.20 p.m.

Railway authorities said the introduction of the special services comes in response to the sharp increase in tourist bookings during the summer months, when families, students, and travellers flock to hill stations to escape the intense heat in the plains.

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway, a UNESCO-recognised heritage rail line, currently operates between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam and is renowned for its breathtaking views of lush forests, tea plantations, tunnels, and steep mountain curves, making it one of the most sought-after tourist experiences in South India.

Under the regular schedule, the heritage train departs Mettupalayam at 7.10 a.m. and reaches Ooty around noon. The route, which covers about 46 kilometres, attracts both domestic and international tourists who travel specifically to experience the historic steam-powered mountain railway.

However, with school and college examinations nearing completion and summer holidays approaching, demand for tickets on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway has risen sharply.

Many passengers have reportedly found it difficult to secure seats on the regular service due to the high demand. Officials said the additional summer special services are expected to ease ticket shortages and accommodate more travellers eager to explore the cool climate and scenic beauty of the Nilgiris.

The railways have advised passengers to book tickets in advance through authorised booking platforms to avoid last-minute inconvenience, as the mountain train continues to remain one of the most popular tourist attractions in Tamil Nadu during the summer season.

