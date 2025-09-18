Sulabh toilets transform sanitation landscape in Ayodhya with over 100 high-tech facilities

Ayodhya, Sep 18 (IANS) In a remarkable push towards modern and hygienic public sanitation, Sulabh International has established state-of-the-art toilet facilities at more than 100 locations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. From the Dharampath to Rampath, these modern restrooms are setting a new benchmark in cleanliness and convenience.

Equipped with air conditioners, CCTV surveillance, hand dryers, and sanitary pad dispensers, these public toilets are making a significant impact on the experience of both tourists and locals visiting the holy city.

The initiative is being praised for its innovation, maintenance, and alignment with national cleanliness goals.

Parveen Kumar Singh, a local user said, "These Sulabh International toilets are really good. The cleanliness is commendable. There are two cleaners stationed here, and all necessary facilities are available."

Caretakers like Mukesh Kumar Singh are on the ground every day to ensure smooth functioning.

"We manage 90 toilets in Ayodhya. Each one is equipped with ACs, CCTV cameras, and hand dryers. Cleanliness is our top priority," he said.

Another caretaker, Sunil Kumar Jha said, "These toilets are well-maintained. If anyone faces any issues, assistance is readily available. Hygiene and service are both excellent."

This initiative is part of the broader Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the country’s largest cleanliness drive led by the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, the campaign gained momentum when he led a historic cleanliness pledge at the India Gate in Delhi, joined by nearly 30 lakh government employees nationwide.

As part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva 2025, a nationwide voluntary campaign titled "Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath" will be held on September 25, encouraging citizens across the country to contribute an hour of 'shramdaan' towards cleanliness.

The Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), launched on October 2, 2014, aimed to eliminate open defecation in rural India.

By October 2, 2019, sanitation coverage increased from 39 per cent to 100 per cent, with more than 10 crore individual household toilets built. All villages had declared themselves Open Defecation Free.

With the success of Phase I, Phase II of SBM(G) began in April 2020.

This phase focuses on sustainability and solid and liquid waste management to transition from ODF to ODF Plus villages.

As of March 17, 2025, out of 5,86,788 villages nationwide, 5,64,096 have declared themselves ODF Plus, with more than five lakh villages now equipped with proper solid and liquid waste management systems.

--IANS

jk/khz