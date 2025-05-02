Sukanta Majumdar backs caste census, links it to delimitation and welfare

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 2 (ANI): Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday underscored the importance of expediting the caste census, noting that the data collected will significantly aid in implementing policies like delimitation and women's reservation.

Speaking to the media, Majumdar said, "The Central government has decided to conduct a caste census, and it is important that it is completed quickly. After this, other work such as delimitation and reservation for women will be facilitated."

He further noted that the caste-wise data would allow the government to identify which communities are in the majority and frame welfare schemes accordingly.

"There will be information about which section holds majority in caste and the government will be able to bring in schemes based on this data for the unprivileged people," he added.

The Central government has decided to include caste in the forthcoming census. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision on April 30 following the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs meeting.

Meanwhile, Terming the Central government's decision to conduct a caste census "revolutionary," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that India is on the path to becoming a great nation in the coming years.

Addressing the public in Amravati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naidu said, "PM Modi has also taken another revolutionary decision by initiating the caste census -- a commendable move that will help uplift the poor and ensure targeted support. India is on the path to becoming a great nation in the coming years."

He added that Prime Minister Modi is the right leader for the nation at the right time.

A "new India" is emerging under PM Modi's leadership, Naidu said, adding that the caste census is a revolutionary decision taken by the PM Modi Government. CM Naidu said that he is confident of building Amravati as the new capital of Andhra Pradesh in three years. (ANI)

