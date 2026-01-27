Suggestions will be considered ahead of Budget: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said all suggestions received from the public and legislators would be seriously considered to prepare a Budget that brings trust and hope to every citizen of Haryana.

He said AI (artificial intelligence) would play an important role in the preparation of the 2026-27 budget.

“Through the AI-based app launched on January 6 for pre-budget consultations, more than 9,000 suggestions have been received so far, and valuable suggestions will be incorporated into the budget, as was done last year.”

The Chief Minister was addressing a pre-budget consultation meeting with ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs) and members of the legislative Assembly on the Haryana Vision 2047 Action Plan in Panchkula, near here.

During the meeting, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs, MLAs and ministers gave detailed suggestions related to the budget.

The Chief Minister said any citizen can submit suggestions to the government through the portal till January 31, and these suggestions will certainly be acted upon.

He said these pre-budget consultation meetings began on January 6 in Gurugram, and the final phase has now been completed.

“So far, 12 meetings have been held, during which discussions were held with about 1,597 stakeholders, and 1,513 suggestions were received. These meetings were conducted with representatives from the industrial sector, education sector, women’s groups, health sector, farmers, sarpanches and councillors, youth and various organisations.”

The Chief Minister said this Budget would not be the government’s budget but the budget of 2.80 crore people of Haryana.

“It will not be a document of numbers but a document of aspirations, serving as a strong bridge between present needs and future dreams.”

He said under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the cooperation of public representatives and the trust of the people, the resolve of Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana 2047 would certainly be realised.

