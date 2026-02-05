Sudhanshu Trivedi elucidates ‘Abodh balak’ jibe in RS, narrates Chacha ji’s ‘surrender’ story

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The war of words intensified between the government and the Opposition on Thursday, this time in the Rajya Sabha, and saw Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge levelling accusations and Union Ministers countering them. Hitting back at Kharge, Leader of the House J.P. Nadda advised them not to be held hostage by an “Abodh balak”, triggering loud protests from Opposition members.

Amidst the noisy chaos, Sudhanshu Trivedi stood up to elucidate the concept of ‘abodh’ and how this was a fitting remark for the LoP of the Lok Sabha.

He said that the “abodh” (ignorance) was a trait displayed in the conduct of the Leader of the Opposition, as he has remained ignorant of the House Rules that prohibit making references from reports published in the media.

The Lok Sabha has largely remained deadlocked for over four days, over Rahul Gandhi’s insistence to cite quotes from unpublished memoirs of former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane, in his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

Stepping up the offensive, the BJP RS MP stated that matters of national security are sensitive and highly confidential and can’t be discussed and revealed on the public platform, adding that “anyone who glosses over it is ignorant”.

Sudhanshu Trivedi also referenced Chachaji’s ‘surrender’ under India’s first Prime Minister, narrating the entire story of how the then government gave into American hands, bringing tears to none other than Nehru’s own nephew.

“On November 19, 1962, Jawaharlal Nehru penned a letter to American President John F. Kennedy (Declassified by J K Library in 2010) that we need B2 bombers, squadrons for them, pilots, ground technical staff, and even radar personnel -- all yours (meaning American). In a way, this would mean that the Americans would take command of the Indian Air Force,” he said in the House.

He further claimed that the then Indian Ambassador to America, who was B.K. Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru ji's nephew, was driven to tears.

“In his book 'Nice Guys Finish Second', B.K. Nehru wrote that when he was about to hand over that letter to the American President's advisor, he felt so ashamed that he couldn't stop himself from crying,” Trivedi pointed out.

The fresh disclosures by the BJP lawmaker are set to ignite renewed confrontation between the ruling and treasury benches, adding to the inflamed atmosphere.

