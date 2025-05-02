Such statements are being made in deep fear of India's actions: Defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava on Pakistan politician Palwasha Khan's statement

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Amidst the diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, Defence Expert Sanjeev Srivastava spoke on Pakistan MP Palwasha Khan's statement and said that Pakistani politicians are making such statements because of the deep fears and apprehensions of India's action on Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.

He said that India is a "superpower" and such statements will not affect the country. Srivastava stated that "superpowers" take action against terrorism under the zero tolerance policy, and such action will be taken against Pakistan as well by this "new India".

"Pakistani leaders are making such statements because of the deep fear and apprehension they have about India's actions. Such statements are being made because of what they did in Pahalgam. These statements will not have any effect on India. India is a superpower; superpowers take action against terrorism under the zero tolerance policy. The same kind of action is going to be taken by this new India against Pakistan", he told ANI.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed the BJP-led government's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, stating that no one will be spared and terrorism will be eradicated from every part of the country.

"This is the Narendra Modi government; no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished," Shah said while addressing an event in the national capital.

"Terrorists should not think that they have achieved their big victory. This fight is not over yet. Chun chun ke badla lenge (we will take revenge on all terrorists)," Shah said while addressing an event in the national capital.

Twenty-six people were killed in terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on February 22. Shah said the world is with India in the fight against terrorism.

"If someone thinks that by their cowardly attack they have their big victory, then understand one thing, this is the Narendra Modi government, no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished. In this fight Not only 140 crore Indians but the whole world is standing with India in this fight, all the countries of the world have come together and are standing with the people of India in this fight against terrorism. I want to reiterate the resolve that until terrorism is eradicated, our fight will continue and those who have committed it will certainly be given appropriate punishment," Home Minister Shah said. (ANI)

