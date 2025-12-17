Substantial progress in rail infrastructure projects, says Haryana Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, Dec 17 (IANS) Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who is also the Chairman of the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC), on Wednesday said substantial progress has been achieved across several flagship rail infrastructure projects of the state.

He was reviewing the status of ongoing works during the 33rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the HRIDC.

The meeting was informed that the Kurukshetra Elevated Track project has reached an advanced stage of execution. All civil, track, signalling and telecommunication and overhead electrification works of the viaduct have been completed. The construction of the elevated platform is also in advance stage of completion.

The completed works will thereafter be offered for technical inspection by Northern Railways followed by the inspection of Commissioner Railway Safety.

Chief Secretary Rastogi directed officials to expedite the work of the project. Considering the expertise developed by HRIDC, he suggested the HRIDC must expand its operations and aim for a national footprint.

On the Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor from Sonipat to Palwal via Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar, it was informed at the meeting that the alignment for the study has already been approved by a steering committee headed by the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh and the feasibility study is now in an advance stage.

Reviewing the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, Chief Secretary Rastogi said significant progress has been made on several fronts. The Manesar-Patli section of the project along with Maruti railway yard has been commissioned in June 2025 and till date 372 rakes have been loaded from the Maruti plant in Manesar.

This is a significant milestone for the company and the revenue has also started accruing to the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor. In-principle forest clearance for the Stage I has also been secured, and the application for Aravalli clearance been also been submitted for approval.

Also, substantial progress has been achieved in land compensation, with disbursement of Rs 1,533 crore against land awards amounting to Rs 1,878 crore. In addition, Rs 99 crore has been disbursed against arbitration awards.

