Students protest against new UGC Bill in Patna, call for nationwide strike on Feb 1

Patna, Jan 28 (IANS) Patna witnessed tense scenes on Wednesday as hundreds of students staged a fierce protest against the proposed UGC Bill at Dinkar Golambar, a major traffic intersection in the city.

The protest, organised under the banners of the All Bihar Students Union (ABSU) and Savarna Ekta Manch, saw sloganeering against the central government and burning of materials on the road, briefly disrupting traffic movement.

Student leader Vishal Kumar alleged that the proposed UGC Bill is against the interests of upper-caste students.

Addressing the protesters, he said that the upper castes were being deliberately targeted under the guise of political agendas.

“If you stay united, you will be safe; if you divide, you will be destroyed,” Vishal Kumar said, adding, “Unity, integrity and equality are talked about across the country, but in the vicious cycle of politics, upper-caste people are becoming helpless. The Prime Minister has been elected three times — were upper-caste votes not taken? Then why has such a bill been brought?”

Another student leader, Suryadev Kumar, termed the UGC Bill “anti-student and anti-upper caste” and alleged that it would disturb the academic environment in universities.

“This law is meant to divide students into two groups. On one hand, caste-based politics is being promoted, and on the other, the upper castes are being targeted. Upper castes will not tolerate this,” he said.

Student Saroj Kumar questioned the intentions of both the UGC and the central government, claiming that the Bill was designed to single out upper-caste students.

“The UGC Bill should be withdrawn. If false allegations are being made, there should be a proper investigation mechanism. The government should have created an institution to ensure justice,” he said.

Rakesh Kumar, another protester, linked the proposed Bill with earlier laws, alleging that upper castes have already suffered due to the misuse of legal provisions.

“Thousands of people are in jail under false charges. Now another Bill is being brought to target the upper castes. If an allegation is made in a university, what is its basis? The burden of proof should not fall unfairly on the accused,” he said.

The protesting students warned that if the UGC Bill is not withdrawn, the agitation would be intensified. They also announced a nationwide strike on February 1.

Due to the protest, traffic at Dinkar Chowk was disrupted for some time.

However, the situation remained under control as police personnel were deployed at the spot.

Authorities appealed for calm and ensured that law and order was maintained.

--IANS

ajk/uk