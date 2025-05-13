Students gherao JPSC office in Ranchi, demand release of exam results

Ranchi, May 13 (IANS) Raising slogans of "Result Jari Karo Ya Hang Do" (Declare results or hang us), hundreds of students gathered outside the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) office in Ranchi on Tuesday.

They demanding the long-delayed results of various competitive examinations, including the JPSC Civil Services Main Examination, CDPO, and Food Safety Officer exams.

A group of candidates has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past seven days outside the JPSC office near Old Jail Chowk.

As their health deteriorated, more students and family members from across the state have joined the protest in support.

Satyanarayan Shukla, President of the Jharkhand State Students Union and one of the protestors on hunger strike, said the JPSC Civil Services Main Examination was conducted 10 months ago.

“The then Chairman of the Commission had assured that results would be declared in August 2024. But till now, they remain pending for unknown reasons,” he said.

He added that the uncertainty has left thousands of candidates in limbo. “We have made appeals to everyone -- from the Chief Minister to the Governor -- but no one is willing to say when the results will be released. If the Commission cannot declare the results, it might as well hang us,” he said.

Responding to media queries, Chief Minister Hemant Soren reiterated on Monday that JPSC is an autonomous body and the state government cannot directly intervene in its functioning. He expressed hope that the commission would announce the results soon.

The advertisement for the 11th to 13th Civil Services Examination was issued in January 2024, with the preliminary exam held in March and results declared on April 22, 2024. Based on those results, 7,011 candidates were shortlisted for the main exam held from June 22 to 24 in 2024. The examination process is meant to fill 342 posts.

According to the JPSC calendar, the results were originally scheduled for release in August last year. However, the then JPSC Chairperson, Dr Mary Neelima Kerketta, retired that same month, and the post remained vacant for over six months.

It was only on February 27, 2025, that retired IAS officer L. Khiangte was appointed as the new Chairman.

Despite the appointment, more than two months have passed without any movement on the results. The delay is also holding up the advertisement for the 14th Civil Services Examination, adding to the frustration of aspirants.

--IANS

snc/skp/dan