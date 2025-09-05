‘Student suicides serious concern, teachers must be proactive’: MP Guv

Bhopal, Sep 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Friday urged teachers to come forward to provide guidance to families and society and play a proactive role in addressing contemporary social challenges.

Addressing an event organised to mark the occasion of Teachers' Day in Bhopal, Patel expressed concern over the rising challenge of student suicides in modern society. He suggested a collective effort from teachers and parents to nurture respect in the minds of students for life.

Highlighting the importance of the National Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the Centre, the Governor stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new dimension to the role of teachers in building a developed India.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Modi's initiatives regarding youth-centric dialogues, such as on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, to inspire the nation’s young generation.

"Guru-Shishya tradition has always been a treasured heritage of India’s glorious culture. Drawing inspiration from the teachings of Lord Ram and Krishna, teachers should inculcate values and discipline in students," Patel said.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was the special guest in the programme, announced that 1.5 lakh teachers in the state, including assistant teachers, senior teachers, newly classified primary teachers and secondary teachers, will be granted the fourth time-scale pay benefit.

He announced that the proposal for this will soon be placed before the Cabinet.

"Eligible teachers will begin receiving this benefit from the financial year 2025-26, involving an additional expenditure burden of about Rs. 117 crore on the state exchequer," Yadav said.

Chief Minister also released Rs 330 crore has been transferred to 55 lakh students for school uniforms.

He stated that Sandipani Schools are being established in the state and that government schools have performed better than private schools, the best in the past 15 years.

"Education alone makes an individual cultured and value-driven. He cited the contributions of Guru Vishwamitra in shaping Lord Ram into Maryada Purushottam and Guru Sandipani in guiding Lord Krishna as the creator of the Gita," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Governor Patel and CM Yadav also paid homage to Bharat Ratna Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, describing him as a great philosopher and scholar who dignified the office of the President with his brilliance.

