Strong winds, rain and hail predicted over next 48 hours in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 14 (IANS) The weather in Rajasthan is expected to change once again as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for rain, strong winds, and possible hailstorms in several districts over the next 48 hours.

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According to the Meteorological Department, the impact of the changing weather pattern may continue in different parts of the state until March 21.

Over the past 24 hours, the weather in Rajasthan has largely remained dry, though a slight drop in temperatures has been recorded.

As per the Meteorological Department, maximum temperatures across most parts of the state are currently below 40 degrees Celsius, providing residents with temporary relief from intense heat and potential heatwave conditions.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, the highest maximum temperature in the state -- 39.6 degrees C -- was recorded in Barmer. Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature -- 13 degrees C -- was recorded in Anta.

Officials stated that temperatures across Rajasthan are currently close to normal levels, and there are no severe heatwave conditions at present.

The IMD has indicated that due to the influence of a Western Disturbance, weather conditions may change on Saturday in parts of Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and areas of the Shekhawati region. During this period, isolated locations may experience light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Wind speeds may reach 30-40 km per hour, and hailstorms are also possible in some areas, according to the department.

The Meteorological Department has also forecast weather changes on March 15 in several districts. Areas in the Ajmer, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions, along with the Shekhawati region and districts such as Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh, may witness light thunderstorms, gusty winds, and scattered drizzle, with the possibility of hailstorms at isolated places.

The department further stated that another Western Disturbance may become active between March 19 and 21, which could once again trigger thunderstorms and light rainfall in parts of the state.

According to the forecast, maximum temperatures across most regions of Rajasthan are likely to remain below 40 degrees C over the coming week, bringing temporary relief to residents from severe heat and heatwave conditions.

--IANS

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