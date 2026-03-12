Striving to make beggars self-reliant through job training: Delhi Minister

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said on Thursday that the state government is working with NGOs to help individuals engaged in begging by offering counselling, skill training and employment opportunities, enabling them to become self-reliant.

At a review meeting of the SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) Scheme attended by social organisations, Minister Singh noted that important steps are being taken to enroll children in schools and Anganwadi centres, and to provide skill development training to women.

The SMILE Scheme is an important initiative of the Delhi government aimed at eliminating the social problem of begging and ensuring a dignified life for destitute individuals, the Minister said.

He added that the Delhi government is working seriously in this direction and with the support of social organisations, efforts are being made to make this campaign more effective.

The objective of the meeting was to review the ongoing efforts aimed at rehabilitating individuals involved in begging, connecting them with livelihood opportunities, and integrating them into the mainstream of society.

During the meeting, various NGOs gave detailed presentations on the work being carried out in their respective areas.

The organisations told that over the past few months they had conducted surveys in different parts of Delhi, contacted hundreds of individuals, provided counselling, and helped several people move away from begging towards rehabilitation.

Many beneficiaries were provided accommodation in shelter homes, and efforts were made to connect them with employment and self-employment opportunities.

It was also shared during the presentations that beneficiaries are being linked with various government schemes.

These include facilitating the creation of Aadhaar cards, opening bank accounts, linking them with insurance schemes, registering street vendors through the Municipal Corporation, and assisting them in applying for ration cards.

Some organisations also presented success stories from their work, which have resulted in several beneficiaries now earning a livelihood through small businesses or self-employment, and are living a dignified life.

The Minister said that along with the resources and support provided by the Delhi government to NGOs, full transparency and accountability will also be ensured.

He added that the Delhi government expects all organisations to work with honesty and dedication so that assistance reaches the poor sections of society.

--IANS

rch/khz