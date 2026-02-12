‘Strike lacks broad support’: Major trade bodies oppose nationwide protest

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Several labour organisations from different states on Thursday distanced themselves from the nationwide strike call given by certain trade unions, describing it as “politically motivated” and asserting that it does not reflect the broader interests of workers.

Rakesh Mani Pandey, National Secretary of the Hind Mazdoor Kisan Panchayat (Uttar Pradesh), said his organisation, along with 18 major bodies, including the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, has not supported the strike.

"First of all, let me clarify that the Hind Mazdoor Kisan Panchayat and 18 major organisations, including the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, are not participating in this strike. Claims that 3 crore or 30 crore people are taking part are purely imaginary. Not even 10 per cent of workers are involved in this movement," he said.

Pandey alleged that the strike was being driven by political interests rather than genuine labour concerns.

"Under the provocation of political parties, some labour organisations with little public support repeatedly give strike calls. Hardly a year passes without them issuing two or three strike notices. Four or five such groups come together, publicise the call and raise slogans," he said.

Pandey emphasised that dialogue should be prioritised over confrontation. "The Union Minister has kept his doors open. Whenever we have concerns, we can approach him, hold discussions, and find solutions. Instead of raising issues through dialogue, they resort directly to strikes," he added.

Echoing similar views, Prashant Padhi, State President (Odisha) and National Vice-President of the National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU), termed the protest politically motivated and said it does not serve workers’ welfare.

"Those opposing the labour laws or labour codes and calling for a strike are ignoring several pro-worker decisions. For instance, gratuity, which earlier required five or ten years of service, has now been made available after one year,” Padhi said.

“This strike is not appropriate, and therefore we are not extending our support," he added.

Kashmir Labour Union President Ashraf Gani also defended the four labour codes, stating that their objective is to ensure social security, minimum wages and greater transparency.

"The ‘One Nation, One Labour Code’ is aimed at benefiting workers. A minimum wage provision has been introduced to prevent injustice, and safety measures have also been strengthened," Gani said, adding that the reforms align with the vision of a developed India by 2047.

In West Bengal, NFITU state President Bumba Mukherjee said the organisation "completely opposes" the strike called on Thursday.

"On behalf of the National Front of Indian Trade Unions, we completely oppose this strike. It is entirely politically motivated," he said.

The remarks come amid a nationwide protest call by certain trade unions over labour-related issues, with several organisations maintaining that the strike lacks broad-based support among workers.

--IANS

sn/vd