"Strict action will be taken...": MP Minister Vishvas Sarang on Bhopal's alleged rape, blackmail case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishvas Sarang on Thursday said that strict action would be taken against the accused in the alleged rape and blackmail case in Bhopal so that people would be afraid of committing such a crime again.

According to information, private college girls were allegedly targeted by some former students of their college, who lured them into a friendship trap and then raped them. The accused also shot their obscene videos and blackmailed them to introduce their classmates to them.

So far five victims have come forward to report the incident and based on their complaints, FIRs were registered. The police have arrested four accused in the matter so far and different SITs (Special Investigation Teams) have also been constituted to probe the matter.

"The matter reported in Bhopal was immediately investigated and the accused have also been caught. We have taken love jihad seriously earlier as well and made a law for the same. Love jihad will not be tolerated at any level in Madhya Pradesh. If innocent daughters are lured and motivated to change their religion, then it is unforgivable and will not be tolerated. Such a strict action will be taken that people will be afraid of doing this," Minister Sarang told ANI.

The minister also said that SITs are investigating the whole matter and further arrangements will be made at college and school level so that girls can communicate with a lady teacher to explain if they are trapped in any situation.

"It seems as if there is an entire gang behind this and therefore SITs have been formed and the accused are being caught. Girls who were in hiding are also coming forth and without revealing their names, action is being carried out. Arrangements will be made at college and school level that the lady teacher should establish a communication with girls, because we see that girls are usually afraid of revealing when they are trapped in such situations. So, a system will be made so that they can communicate with a lady teacher or someone," Sarang said.

He further added that strict action would be taken in the matter so that no such incident would occur again. Such an incident will not be tolerated at all. (ANI)

