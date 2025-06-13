Strict action to be taken for negligence in road projects: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, June 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday emphasised the state government’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure development, particularly focusing on quality road connectivity.

He asserted that strict action will be taken against officials or contractors found guilty of negligence in public works projects.

While reviewing pending Public Works Department (PWD) projects costing more than Rs 10 crore at the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Sharma directed officials to expedite road widening and strengthening works, with a strong emphasis on meeting quality standards and deadlines.

The Chief Minister stated that the government's vision is to ensure road connectivity to every village and town, making daily travel smoother for citizens.

He instructed officials to complete all repair and upgradation works before the onset of monsoon and to strengthen monitoring systems to maintain construction quality.

He also urged coordination with other departments, especially the Forest Department, to avoid procedural delays. While reviewing Railway Overbridge (ROB) and Railway Underbridge (RUB) projects, Sharma reiterated the state government’s goal of making Rajasthan a railway gate-free state.

He instructed departments to accelerate the pace of ongoing ROB and RUB constructions to achieve this target promptly. During the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary of the PWD presented a detailed overview of ongoing projects.

Senior officials and departmental representatives were also present.

Sharma has always, during his speeches and meeting with officials, stressed on the need to focus on development and expedite all work related to the projects.

After the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections, Bhajan Lal Sharma was elected as an MLA from the Sanganer Assembly constituency and later he was appointed the 14th Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

On December 12, 2023, Sharma was appointed the 14th Chief Minister of Rajasthan, along with two deputy CMs -- Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa.

Sharma, along with his two deputies, was sworn in as Rajasthan's new CM on December 15, 2023.

