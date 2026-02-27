Strict action against ‘Donkey Route’ agents: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday informed the Assembly that the government has taken several steps to enhance skills and generate employment opportunities for the youth within the state.

He said that the government is taking strict action against travel agents for sending the youth abroad through the illegal ‘donkey route’.

“If any young person wishes to go abroad, the government has established the Foreign Cooperation Department to assist them. This department helps youth secure employment and education opportunities overseas,” he said.

The Chief Minister was responding to points raised by the Opposition on the Governor’s Address during the Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha here.

He said that the website of the Foreign Cooperation Department provides information related to employment, education, trade, and investment abroad.

In addition, it also lists authorised agents who are permitted to send individuals overseas. Through this website, the youth can obtain details about the process of going abroad, the required documents, and government assistance.

He also appealed to the youth of the state not to fall prey to agents who send people abroad through illegal means. To curb fraud in the name of sending people abroad and to regulate travel agents, a law has already been enacted, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said the Haryana Foreign Cooperation Department and Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Ltd organized the Panchjanya -- 2026 programme on January 3.

Under this initiative, offer letters were issued to 210 youths for employment in Dubai. So far, 390 youths have been sent to Israel in two phases and are getting a monthly salary of more than Rs 3.38 lakh.

He said recently, a demand for 10,000 workers has been received from abroad. Through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, advertisements have been issued to send 7,600 eligible beneficiaries to Israel and 100 beneficiaries to Oman.

The selection process is currently underway, the Chief Minister added.

