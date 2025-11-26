‘Strengthen party, prepare for local body polls’: Rajasthan CM to workers

Jaipur, Nov 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday held a detailed discussion on organisational matters with BJP district presidents, Mandal presidents, and party workers from Bharatpur and Udaipur divisions at his residence.

The meeting was attended by BJP State President Madan Rathore, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, State Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, former State President Ashok Parnami, and former Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that hardworking and dedicated BJP workers are the backbone of the organisation and their commitment to society and the nation earns them respect and recognition.

He emphasised that the BJP functions as a family and that fulfilling organisational duties with sincerity should be every worker’s priority.

He called for holding regular Mandal-level meetings and urged workers to move forward with unity and strength.

Sharma instructed workers and office bearers to widely disseminate information about the state government's welfare schemes and achievements of the past two years through social media and other platforms.

He also asked them to take the party’s ideology and policies to every section of society.

He called upon district and Mandal presidents to ensure the timely resolution of public grievances, connect youth to the central and state government programs, and entrust them with organisational responsibilities.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous Congress government had merged and dissolved wards and panchayats based on discrimination and appeasement, whereas the present government carried out the reorganisation objectively based on actual needs.

He urged party workers to begin preparations for the upcoming local body and Panchayati Raj elections.

Sharma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is fulfilling the vision of a developed Rajasthan.

He said the achievements delivered in 23 months surpass what the previous government failed to accomplish in five years, and called for communicating this progress effectively to the public.

He highlighted the benefits reaching millions through schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban and rural), PM Swanidhi, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, cooperative loans, the Gopal Credit Card Scheme, and the Food Security Scheme.

The Chief Minister said his government has provided 92,000 jobs to youth and signed MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore during Rising Rajasthan, of which Rs 7 lakh crore have already been implemented.

He announced that the state will soon organise Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas to strengthen the connection of non-resident Rajasthanis with their homeland.

Urging the organisation to induct and empower new members, he said that the BJP offers opportunities for workers to rise through their dedication.

He also asked workers to counter Congress’s allegations with facts, saying the public still remembers the major scams under the previous government.

Sharma reiterated that the state government has ensured equitable development by allocating projects to all 200 assembly constituencies across two budgets, working on the guiding principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

