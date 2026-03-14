Stray bull sparks security scare at helipad during Nitish Kumar’s Begusarai visit

Patna, March 14 (IANS) A stray bull triggered a brief security scare on Saturday during the visit of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to Begusarai, where preparations were underway for the landing of his helicopter as part of his ongoing Samriddhi Yatra.

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According to officials, the helipad area had been fully secured in advance with bamboo barricades, and entry was restricted to authorized personnel only. Despite these precautions, a stray bull suddenly entered the restricted zone, triggering chaos and panic at the site.

When police personnel attempted to drive the animal away, the bull began chasing them, forcing officers to run for safety. Several policemen fled the area to avoid being attacked, while the animal continued roaming around the helipad for some time.

The situation briefly spiraled out of control as the bull moved freely inside the barricaded premises. Police officers managed to avoid the animal with great difficulty, and calm returned only after the bull eventually moved away from the area.

Fortunately, the helicopter carrying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had not yet landed at the helipad when the incident happened. However, a number of NDA leaders and senior officials from the police and administration were present at the venue at the time.

The unexpected intrusion raised questions about security arrangements, as the restricted area had already been sealed before the Chief Minister’s arrival.

The incident left officials and leaders present at the venue visibly shocked, as a stray animal managed to enter a high-security zone prepared for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Normalcy returned only after the bull left the premises and security personnel regained control of the area.

Nitish Kumar is currently on the third phase of Samridhi Yatra in Bihar. He has scheduled programs in Begusarai and Sheithpura districts where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects.

After visiting these two districts, Nitish Kumar will return to Patna in the evening.

--IANS

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