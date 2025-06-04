‘Stop mimicking Operation Sindoor’: BJP slams Punjab CM

Chandigarh, June 4 (IANS) The BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to stop mimicking the Operation Sindoor.

Chugh said that since the operation involved widows who became victims of Pakistan’s ISI plot, Mann is making a mockery of women with his nasty observations.

“His shameful and vulgar remarks are reflective of a disgraceful, indecent, mind of deeply polluted mindset,” he said.

Chug pointed out that such words insult the dignity of women and mock the emotional wounds of widows who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Operation Sindoor is a saga of Indian valour -- a tribute to the bravery of our armed forces. While the nation stands united with its soldiers, Bhagwant Mann chooses to ridicule their heroism. This is not just political immaturity, it is moral bankruptcy.”

Taking direct aim at AAP, Chugh reminded the people that this is the same party whose Delhi-based top leader’s residence was the site of misbehaviour with a woman MP from their own party, by none other than a close aide of the Chief Minister, who was later protected and rewarded with a plum posting in the Punjab CMO.

“When AAP’s Punjab Women Wing President Preeti Malhotra raised her voice against this misogyny and internal abuse, she was thrown out of the party. This is the real face of AAP, a party that mocks sacrifice, insults women, and protects predators. The women of Punjab will never forgive such a party,” he claimed.

Punjab Chief Minister has stirred controversy by mocking the military action, Operation Sindoor, with a sarcastic remark implying it was symbolic rather than substantive.

Referring to it as the “One Nation, One Husband” scheme, the Chief Minister made remarks saying that if the government sends sindoor to everyone's home, will one use that?

--IANS

vg/dan