Stop doing politics over Janakpuri biker's death, Delhi BJP chief tells Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Friday, expressed sorrow over the death of a young biker after falling into a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pit in Janakpuri and hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for doing politics over the tragedy.

Sachdeva condemned the irresponsible statements made by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bharadwaj regarding this accident, saying that their conduct over the tragic death of a youth is akin to that of political vultures.

He said that if Kejriwal and Bharadwaj have the courage, they should answer for the nearly 100 deaths that occurred during the monsoon month alone in 2024, the final year of the previous AAP-led Delhi government, due to electrocution or drowning caused by waterlogging.

Sachdeva added that the Delhi BJP stands with the family of the deceased youth, and that Palam BJP MLA Kuldeep Solanki remained in constant contact with the family, ensured all possible care during the youth's treatment, and also participated in his cremation.

He said that as far as the accident is concerned, following the death of a youth in Noida recently, the Delhi government had been very alert, and on January 24, the DJB had issued a circular directing that proper barricades must be installed at every excavation site.

"The circular clearly said that in the event of any accident, the project in-charge engineer and the contractor would be held responsible," Sachdeva added.

The Delhi BJP President said that immediately after receiving information about the accident, Janakpuri MLA and Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, and Delhi Jal Board Minister Parvesh Verma visited the spot and ordered a thorough investigation into the barricading.

"It is certain that if any human error is found, the concerned person -- no matter how senior the position -- will not be spared and will be punished as per rules," he added.

In a separate development, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra said that this year's Union Budget has been presented with a focus on the continuous growth of the national economy and the progress and equal rights of all four sections of society -- youth, women, the poor, and farmers.

"It is a matter of good fortune for Delhi that provisions have been made for the Delhi–Varanasi high-speed railway corridor," he added.

"A budget of Rs 3.21 lakh crore has been allocated for road transport infrastructure, a substantial portion of which will be spent on reducing traffic congestion on Delhi's roads," Malhotra said.

Preparations have also been completed to lay a network of roads such as the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway and the Delhi–Katra Expressway, he added.

Under the Delhi Decongestion Plan, a budget of Rs 24,000 crore has been earmarked, which includes approval for a tunnel near Shivmurti for vehicles entering Delhi from Gurugram.

Arrangements have also been made to connect traffic coming from Katra to Delhi via the airport.

--IANS

rch/khz