Step to end democratic era of India forever: Mamata Banerjee on 130th Constitution Amendment bill

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre for bringing the 130th Constitution Amendment bill, saying it was a step towards "super-emergency" and "end the democratic era of India forever".

Using her X handle, Banerjee said, "I condemn the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, proposed to be tabled, by the Government of India today. I condemn it as a step towards something that is more than a super- Emergency, a step to end the democratic era of India for ever. This draconian step comes as a death knell for democracy and federalism in India."

She also described the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as another "super-draconian step" by the Centre to suppress the voting rights of Indian citizens.

Banerjee claimed that the bill will take away the power of the judiciary and strip its Constitutional role.

"This Bill now wants to finish the Independence of our Judiciary. What we are witnessing is unprecedented -- the Bill is nothing short of a Hitlerian assault on the very soul of Indian democracy. The Bill seeks to strip the judiciary of its Constitutional role - to take away the power of Courts to adjudicate on matters that lie at the very heart of justice and federal balance. By vesting such powers in partisan hands, the Bill mutilates democracy," she said.

The strong reaction from West Bengal Chief Minister came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved in the Lok Sabha the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days or over an offence that carries a jail term of five years or more, even if not convicted.

Intensifying her attack against the BJP government at the Centre, CM Banerjee said, "This is not reform. This is regression- towards a system where the law no longer rests with independent Courts but is placed in the hands of vested interests. It is a chilling attempt to establish a rule where judicial scrutiny is silenced, Constitutional safeguards are dismantled, and the people's rights are trampled. This is how authoritarian regimes, even fascist ones in history, consolidated power. It reeks of the very mindset that the world once condemned in the darkest chapters of the 20th century."

The Chief Minister further said that the bill comes as a death warrant for Constitutional governance in the country.

"To weaken the Courts is to weaken the people. To deny them the right to seek justice is to deny them democracy itself. The bill strikes at the basic structure of the Constitution - federalism, separation of powers, and judicial review - principles that even Parliament cannot override. If allowed to pass, it will be a death warrant for Constitutional governance in India," she said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo further claimed that the bill intends to bring a one-party, one-government system to the country.

"The intent of the Bill is to consolidate a system of one man- one- party- one Government. The Bill tramples upon the basic structure of the Constitution. The Bill seeks to empower the Union to intrude upon the mandate of the people, handing sweeping powers to unelected authorities ( ED, CBI- whom Supreme Court has described as ' caged parrots') to interfere in the functioning of elected State governments. It is a step to empower the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister in a sinister manner at the expense of the basic principles of our Constitution," said Banerjee.

She concluded by saying, "The Bill must be resisted at any cost! Democracy must be saved at this moment! The people will not forgive any attempt to take away their Courts, their rights, and their democracy."

The Centre introduced three bills -- The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill -- in the Lower House on Wednesday.

